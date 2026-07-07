Berezovska’s murder: detained DIU employee and former law enforcement officer served notices of suspicion – Prosecutor General’s Office

Two detained individuals — a former law enforcement officer and a current employee of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine — have been served notices of suspicion of the premeditated murder of Ukrainian citizen Anastasiia Berezovska.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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More about the case

According to the investigation, the suspects killed Berezovska after she returned to Ukraine by bus. Earlier, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies established that on July 1, 2026, the woman arrived in Ukraine after the attempted murder of a family in Monaco.

The next day, law enforcement authorities of the Principality placed her on the international wanted list on suspicion of involvement in that crime.

As part of the investigation, Ukrainian law enforcement officers established her circle of contacts and routes of movement after her return to Ukraine. In particular, two men were checked: a former law enforcement officer and a current employee of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine of the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Read more: Body of suspect in Yermolaev assassination attempt found: DIU officer and former military officer have been detained on suspicion of woman’s murder, – SSU. VIDEO

What is known about the suspects

According to the investigation, both had previously made repeated transfers to Anastasiia Berezovska’s crypto and bank accounts. That is why they were checked for possible involvement in the attempted murder in Monaco.

During investigative actions, one of the individuals involved reported her murder and indicated the involvement of the other suspect. Based on his testimony, an investigative experiment was conducted, as a result of which law enforcement officers established the location of the victim’s body.

The issue of choosing preventive measures for them in the form of remand in custody without bail is currently being decided.

Read more: Body of woman suspected of attempting to assassinate Yermolaev was found near Kyiv, - media

All information available to Ukrainian law enforcement officers has been handed over to the investigative authorities of the Principality of Monaco.

The Prosecutor General’s Office is in close cooperation with law enforcement authorities of the Principality. Law enforcement officers are also establishing the masterminds and other individuals who may be involved in the attempted murder of the family in Monaco. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, it was reported that the body of Ukrainian citizen Anastasiia Berezovska had been found. She was suspected by law enforcement authorities of the Principality of Monaco of carrying out an attempted murder of a family on the territory of the Principality, in which three people were injured, including a child.

Background

On the evening of 29 June, a powerful explosion occurred in Monaco near a residential building on the border with France, injuring three members of a Ukrainian family. According to media reports, the victims include the sanctioned Ukrainian businessman Yermolaev and his relatives.

The media reported that, as a result of her injuries, the woman had both legs amputated.

CCTV footage shows the suspect in the terrorist attack throwing a rucksack in front of the building’s entrance. He is currently wanted by the authorities. It is now believed that he managed to flee to France.

Monaco’s Prime Minister, Christophe Mirmand, stated that this was a premeditated attack and a terrorist act. The explosive device, he said, may have contained bolts and metal parts.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that three members of a family of Ukrainian origin were injured in the explosion in Monaco, two of whom are in a critical condition. Ukrainian diplomats from the embassy in France are at the scene.

Monaco’s Attorney General, Stéphane Thibault, stated that the explosion, which injured members of a family of Ukrainian origin, has been classified as an attempted murder.

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings into the completed contract killing of three members of the Ukrainian family of businessman Vadym Iermolaev in Monaco.

Read more: Attempted assassination of Yermolaev: Reut, DIU officer, is suspected in Berezovska’s murder, - Honcharenko