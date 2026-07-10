Missile alert has been declared in Moscow: fire has broken out near Kapotnya oil refinery. VIDEO

A missile alert has been issued in Moscow. A fire has broken out near the Kapotnya oil refinery.

This is reported by ASTRA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry has warned that there may be disruptions to mobile internet services. Residents are advised to stay at home or seek shelter.

There are also reports on social media that a fire has broken out near the Kapotnya oil refinery in Moscow.

The information is being verified.





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Attack on Moscow on 18 June

On the night of 18 June, drones attacked Moscow. The Kapotnya oil refinery was hit, and the ‘Carpet’ plan was activated at four of the capital’s airports.

According to the General Staff, the Moscow oil refinery was struck again on the night of 18 June. Hits and a large-scale fire have been recorded on the refinery’s premises – there are currently at least five separate fires.

Preliminary reports indicate that a combined oil refining unit, secondary refining units, and the tank farm are on fire.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the drone attack on Russia set a record for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with 992 UAVs, 4 ‘Flamingo’ drones, and 10 guided aerial bombs reportedly shot down.

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