Sybiha on death of Senator Graham: He was true friend of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed his condolences on the death of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.

This was reported by the Foreign Ministry's press office, according to Censor.NET.

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The Sibiga Reaction

"I am saddened by the news of the death of Senator Lindsey Graham, who had just been in Kyiv on his tenth visit to Ukraine. Senator Graham was a true friend of Ukraine and one of the strongest voices in support of our fight against Russian aggression," Sybiha said.

He noted that the senator had consistently advocated for strengthening sanctions against Russia and providing Ukraine with the capabilities it needs to protect its citizens.

"His leadership, convictions, and unwavering dedication to Ukraine will never be forgotten. My sincere condolences go out to Senator Graham’s family, his loved ones, his colleagues, and the people of South Carolina. Ukraine mourns with you," concludes Sybiha.

Read more: Zelenskyy on death of Lindsey Graham: America and world have lost decisive leader

What led up to it

As a reminder, on the evening of July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham died after a sudden illness.