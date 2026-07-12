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News Senator Lidsey Graham dies
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Sybiha on death of Senator Graham: He was true friend of Ukraine

Sybiha reacted to Lindsey Graham’s death What he says

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed his condolences on the death of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.

This was reported by the Foreign Ministry's press office, according to Censor.NET.

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The Sibiga Reaction

"I am saddened by the news of the death of Senator Lindsey Graham, who had just been in Kyiv on his tenth visit to Ukraine. Senator Graham was a true friend of Ukraine and one of the strongest voices in support of our fight against Russian aggression," Sybiha said.

He noted that the senator had consistently advocated for strengthening sanctions against Russia and providing Ukraine with the capabilities it needs to protect its citizens.

"His leadership, convictions, and unwavering dedication to Ukraine will never be forgotten. My sincere condolences go out to Senator Graham’s family, his loved ones, his colleagues, and the people of South Carolina. Ukraine mourns with you," concludes Sybiha.

Read more: Zelenskyy on death of Lindsey Graham: America and world have lost decisive leader

What led up to it

As a reminder, on the evening of July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham died after a sudden illness.

  • On July 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Senator Graham in Kyiv. This marks the senator’s tenth visit to Ukraine.
  • During his visit to Ukraine, U.S. Senator Graham visited the SkyFall drone manufacturing facility.
  • He also emphasized that Ukraine should receive Tomahawk missiles to strike drone production facilities in Russia.
  • The senator also noted that he supports the bipartisan sanctions package against Russia, which is "stuck" in Congress. However, Graham was convinced that U.S. President Donald Trump would eventually sign it.

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