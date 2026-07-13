Three out of four enemy missiles and 123 drones have been destroyed, - Air Force

On the night of July 13, 2026, Russian Federation troops attacked Ukraine with three X-59/69 guided air missiles launched from the airspace of the TOT AR Crimea and 134 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and decoy drones of the "Parodiya" type.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 9:30 a.m., air defenses shot down or suppressed three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 123 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

See more: Consequences of enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured has risen to 6, including teenager. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Consequences

Six attack UAVs were confirmed to have struck five locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at four locations.

"In addition, this morning the enemy launched a second airstrike on the Odesa region. The results of the combat operations and the consequences of the attack are being assessed," the statement reads.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air force emphasized.

See more: The enemy struck transport infrastructure facility in Odesa: buses were on fire, and there are casualties (updated). PHOTO