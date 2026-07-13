The Kremlin has responded to the joint protest by the chargé d’affaires of the embassies of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania in Moscow, emphasising that it has no intention of "proving anything to anyone".

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET, which cites NV.

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What Peskov said

In response to a question as to whether Moscow was prepared to provide evidence that the Baltic States were indeed making their air corridors available to Ukrainian UAVs attacking Russian targets, he stated that the Russian military and security services were monitoring "what is flying from where and how it is flying".

According to Peskov, Moscow has no intention of proving anything to anyone, but is closely monitoring the sources of alleged threats to the Russian Federation’s border regions and territories further inland. He claims this is sufficient to ensure that no one has any "doubts".

Read more: Peskov stated that "real war" is ongoing in Ukraine due to Western interference

What led up to it

It was reported yesterday that the chargé d’affaires of the embassies of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania in Moscow had made a joint protest at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.