Former Member of Parliament Boryslav Bereza has stated that, as things stand, there are not enough votes in the Verkhovna Rada to bring about a change of government.

He said this in a comment to Censor.NET.

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Arakhamia’s big exam and the fear of the ‘gendarme’

Berezha emphasises that the figure of 192 votes indicates that those in power at Bankova are currently calculating the stance of each individual MP, using both the carrot and the stick.

"The people who informed me of the planned changes right from the start said that there were no votes yet. In total, there are only 192 votes. I asked why such a precise figure? Because they’re counting every single vote. Some are being promised solutions to their own problems, others — the closure of cases, positions or money — different stories. All of this is a huge test for Arakhamia: if he manages to gather the necessary number of votes, he will prove to Zelenskyy that he is indispensable; if not, it will be a failure for him. Incidentally, to put things into perspective: he is not the only one involved in gathering support. Why might MPs refuse? Because some, for example, are prepared to vote for the government’s resignation but are not prepared to support the appointment. Or they are prepared to reshuffle the Cabinet but do not wish to vote for Poklad’s election as head of the SSU. Because some are frankly afraid of him. They know that he is the ideal enforcer, focused solely on his commander. This would mean serving Zelenskyy rather than the state, which frightens them. So MPs are afraid to grant him such powers," Bereza noted.

The former MP said that he had asked several officials whether the current government would present a report before stepping down:

"In response, I was asked: ‘When has it ever happened that government officials were sacked and someone was held to account? Was it perhaps the case with Reznikov, Umerov or Shmyhal?!’ I’m in shock, because they’re right".

Read more: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against me while lifting them against Medvedchuk’s associate – Bereza

Kuleba’s suspicion and Svyrydenko’s competence

He cites several reasons why they are planning to reshuffle the government right now: "This is because one of the deputy prime ministers — Kuleba — is due to be charged in the next few days. So they’re afraid there’ll be a knock-on effect again. And once he’s been sacked, they can say: ‘Well, he’s no longer a deputy prime minister. Sorry, we have absolutely no idea how he ended up here.’ This has happened before, when the government was dismissed solely to avoid having to dismiss Zelenskyy’s godfather, Chernyshov, separately, as he was due to face charges from NABU and the SAPO at the time. That is why they want to pull the same stunt again now.

One more point: Svyrydenko is being replaced partly because she is unable to cope with the tasks and challenges currently facing the Ukrainian government. She carries out all orders, is very submissive, has no political ambitions whatsoever, and is prepared to do whatever she is told without asking why. But she doesn’t even understand the issues that an economist of a certain calibre ought to know. Incidentally, the President’s Office also believes that her competence is on a par with Zelenskyy’s. And that is a problem for everyone".

According to the politician, Serhii Koretskyi is currently the only candidate for the post of Prime Minister.

"Why are they even mentioning three other candidates? In Odesa, they say it’s just for show, to impress visitors. But here, they’re just throwing up a smokescreen. Everything’s already been decided. Koretskyi is the only candidate. Does he have a strategy or a plan? All he has is President Zelenskyy’s team, and nothing else. Nobody there is asking any questions. I’ve read that someone turned down the post of their own accord. They’re saying this about Terekhov, in particular. But he wasn’t even offered anything! None of them can say no to Zelenskyy anyway, because they’ve got neither the backbone nor the balls to do so. Why, then, was Terekhov invited to Kyiv? For video clips, PR and nothing more", emphasised the former MP.

Syrsky’s conflict with Fedorov and the future of the President’s Office

Speaking about why Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who has only just begun to implement army reforms, is set to be replaced, Bereza remarked: "This is happening because of a conflict with Syrskyi, whom Zelenskyy does not want to replace. What will become of him? Here I would like to echo the words of Vitalii Portnikov, who said: ‘In six months’ time, he’ll go back to where he came from — into oblivion, and no one will remember him.’ But as far as Fedorov is concerned, the matter has not yet been finally resolved for one reason — Klymenko does not want to take up this post."

Commenting on reports that the head of the President’s Office might be replaced, he said: "There are such reports, but they have not yet been confirmed. They want him to become head of the National Security and Defence Council. And the Office could be headed by Svyrydenko herself. What they need right now is simply someone to fill the post, not a prominent figure. And the conflict between Zelenskyy and Budanov does exist, despite all the statements by the head of the Presidential Office about ‘praying for the President’ and so on. This is because Zelenskyy sees him as a rival in the elections. Incidentally, and not just him".

What led up to it?