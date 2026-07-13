Rada to consider Svyrydenko’s resignation letter at next meeting – Servant of People Arakhamiia

The Verkhovna Rada will consider Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko’s resignation letter in the near future.

According to Censor.NET, Davyd Arakhamiia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, said this in a Telegram post.

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Rada prepares to consider resignation

According to Arakhamia, parliament will consider the letter at its next meeting. He thanked Yuliia Svyrydenko for her work as head of the government during a difficult period for the country.

"The Verkhovna Rada will consider Yuliia Svyrydenko’s resignation letter at its next meeting. We thank Yuliia Anatoliivna for leading the government during the most difficult times. I am confident that her experience will benefit the state wherever reinforcement is needed," he wrote.

Read more: Rada has received letter of resignation from Prime Minister Svyrydenko, - Stefanchuk

Parliament supports change in strategy

Arakhamiia also said that the Verkhovna Rada supported the directions for changing the political strategy outlined by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He stressed that Ukraine had entered a new stage in its struggle for independence.

According to him, Ukraine needs to strengthen its internal resilience and respond more quickly to challenges, including attacks on petrol stations, shelling of border areas and strikes on infrastructure. It is also important to continue working with international partners and neighbouring countries.

Arakhamia said that some areas should be preserved, others strengthened, while some required a new foundation. According to him, parliament must provide the necessary decisions and legislative framework. He expressed confidence that the Verkhovna Rada would fulfil its tasks and that the state would become stronger.

It was previously reported that the Rada had received Prime Minister Svyrydenko’s resignation letter.

Read more: Svyrydenko to step down as Prime Minister, says Zelenskyy

Background

As previously reported, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko will leave office due to a change in Ukraine’s political strategy.

According to Zhelezniak, Svyrydenko will probably be appointed ambassador to the United States, while four candidates are being considered for prime minister.

Vasylenko-Smahliuk reported that Servant of the People would discuss personnel matters on 14 July. The candidates for prime minister are Koretskyi, Shmyhal and Fedorov.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Some local authorities are lagging behind in implementing their sustainability plans; personnel decisions will follow