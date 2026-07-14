Dolholenko, not Luchanov, shot Moseichuk brothers – prosecutor

The Moseichuk brothers were killed not by former 155th Brigade commander Stanislav Luchanov but by his subordinate.

Prosecutor Serhii Mirzoian of the Bila Tserkva Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the Defense Sector of the Central Region said this during a court hearing, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

According to the prosecution, service members Dmytruk, Zaiets, Pertsula, Artamonov, Shurko, Mykytenko, Kozak, and Kolomiiets entered the grounds of the brothers’ household.

Service member Zaiets shot Roman Moseichuk twice, including once in the leg.

The service members used physical force against the Moseichuk brothers, tied their hands and feet, blindfolded them, and then forcibly placed them in a Mercedes Vito and a Mitsubishi L200.

"The aforementioned individuals then transported the Moseichuk brothers, on Luchanov’s instructions, to the location of military unit A5001 near Poltava, where they were unlawfully held until July 1, 2026," the prosecutor said.

On July 1, 2026, Mirzoian noted, Luchanov decided to kill the brothers to conceal their abduction.

"That same day, Luchanov enlisted another subordinate, battalion commander of military unit A5001 Oleksii Mykhailovych Dolholenko, to carry out the murder. Luchanov was also his direct superior by virtue of both his official position and military rank," the prosecutor said.

On July 1, 2026, Dolholenko drove Maksym Moseichuk in an official vehicle from the military unit to a training ground near Poltava.

"Dolholenko led Maksym Moseichuk away from the vehicle and fired several shots at his head, inflicting a gunshot wound from which Maksym Moseichuk died at the scene," the prosecution said.

That same day, Dolholenko also drove Roman Moseichuk in an official vehicle to the training ground, where he fired at least eight shots at his head and upper body.

The victims’ bodies were placed in a pre-dug pit on the training ground and buried. Luchanov was subsequently informed that this had been done.

Read more: Luchanov, former brigade commander of 155th SMB, was remanded in custody in connection with murder of Moseichuk brothers

Background

On Saturday, 11 July, a number of media outlets, citing their own sources, reported that Stanislav Luchanov, commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade, was being sought after nine servicemen from the brigade were detained on suspicion of abducting two civilian men from the Kyiv region.

Hromadske’s sources within law enforcement agencies reported that nine servicemen from the 155th Brigade, including a battalion commander, had been detained in connection with the case.

The Kyiv region police did not comment on the matter when asked by the media. Luchanov did not answer journalists’ calls.

According to sources at "Ukrainska Pravda" within law enforcement agencies, the case involves not only the abduction of individuals but also their murder. Following a domestic dispute, the battalion commander ordered his subordinates to abduct two civilians in the Kyiv region, who were then taken to the Poltava region and killed.

According to sources at ZN.UA, the investigation’s version of events is that Luchanov’s wife was insulted by unknown individuals, after which the brigade commander ordered eight of his subordinates to punish those responsible. They abducted two men – Maksym M. and Roman M., residents of the village of Kalynivka in the Bila Tserkva district – and killed them.

Operational Command "North" has confirmed reports circulating in the media regarding the search for Stanislav Luchanov, commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade (military unit A5001).

The Military Law Enforcement Service reported that the former commander of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Ground Forces ‘North’ Operational Command, and all those identified so far as having participated in the crime, have been notified that they are suspected of unlawful deprivation of liberty and the intentional murder of two civilians in the Kyiv region.

On July 13, it was reported that Luchanov had been detained in Kyiv and served with a notice of suspicion.

Watch more: Court imposed pretrial restraint measure for Luchanov, former commander of 155th SMB. VIDEO