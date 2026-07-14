Smetanin has resigned from his post as Ukroboronprom CEO

Ukroboronprom CEO Herman Smetanin is leaving his post.

He announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Today, I am concluding my work as CEO of Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company. It has been an honor for me to lead Ukraine’s largest defense company.

"I am convinced that the main achievement is the strong, professional team both within the company and at the group’s enterprises. These are executives, designers, engineers, process engineers, manufacturing specialists, veterans, and everyone who works every day to deliver results. I thank each and every one of you for this incredible time and for your achievements, and I wish you even greater drive and further accomplishments," he said.

Read more: Smetanin to serve as acting CEO of Ukroboronprom

Background

As a reminder, Censor.NET reported that a massive Russian attack on Vyshneve on July 6 damaged more than 200 sites, including over 100 residential buildings and seven dormitories for railway workers. Nine people were killed, another 48 were injured, and about 300 families were left without gas supply.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy subsequently said that the facility in Vyshneve hit during the Russian strike on July 6 was an ammunition depot belonging to one of Ukroboronprom’s enterprises.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the SSU had identified the specific heads of Ukroboronprom enterprises responsible for locating an ammunition depot in Vyshneve.

Ukroboronprom dismissed the heads of two state-owned enterprises.

Read more: Explosion at depots in Vyshneve: ’Ukroboronprom’ has dismissed heads of two state-owned enterprises