Unified electronic register for military medics launched in AFU: no longer necessary to maintain over 10 paper forms

A unified electronic outpatient register for the military level of care has become operational in the Medical Information System of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU MIS).

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

From now on, information about outpatient visits is entered directly into the AFU MIS electronically. Medical personnel no longer need to duplicate the same data in different registers and forms, as the unified electronic outpatient register functionally replaces more than 10 paper record forms.

This means less paperwork for medics and faster preparation of the necessary medical documents for service members.

The changes were made possible by Order No. 92 of the AFU Medical Forces Command, dated June 11, 2026.

The unified outpatient register offers several advantages.

Read more: ’Middle Strike’ in June: Defence Forces struck 15 bridges, air defence systems and Russian command centres, says the Ministry of Defence. PHOTOS

Advantage No. 1. Less paperwork, more time for patients

Instead of maintaining several paper forms simultaneously, information about an appointment is entered only once.

The following primary record forms are no longer valid:

Form No. 9, "Outpatient Medical Record";

Form "Register of Outpatients";

Form "Record Card Based on Health Screening Results";

Form No. 8, "Procedure Card";

Form No. 18, "Laboratory Test Register";

Form "Physiotherapy Procedure Register";

Form "Dressing (Procedure) Register";

Form "Register of Initial Preventive Oral Examinations of Military Unit Personnel";

Form "Register of Fulfilment of Medical Prescriptions at a Medical Station Outpatient Clinic";

Form No. 002/v, "Register of Outpatient Surgical Interventions, Dressings, and Procedures";

Form "Register of Deficiencies in Medical Care at the Pre-Hospital Stage."

This reduces the workload on medical personnel.

Read more: We are scaling up digital inventory management in military and reducing bureaucracy at all levels, – Fedorov

Advantage No. 2. All patient information in one place

The AFU MIS stores key information about outpatient visits, including a service member’s reason for seeking care, examination findings, diagnostic tests, treatment, medical prescriptions, referrals, and recommendations. Medics no longer need to search for information in separate paper registers or forms.

This makes it possible to see a complete picture of a service member’s health more quickly and make further medical decisions.

Read more: Two months of Mission Control: drone management system implemented across all corps and force groupings – Fedorov

Advantage No. 3. Faster preparation of medical documents for service members

Information entered into the AFU MIS can be used to prepare the necessary medical documents and reports more quickly. In particular, it can serve as the basis for medical assessment reports, health certificates, specialist consultation reports, documents for undergoing an MMC examination, and referrals for diagnostic testing.

The new approach does not involve digitizing the old forms; they are being abolished. From now on, data will be entered directly into the secure Medical Information System of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This creates a unified environment for handling medical information and lays the foundation for the further development of electronic medical services in the military.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine previously reported that the electronic Primary Medical Card (ePMC) was being expanded across the Defense Forces. Any medic at a stabilization point, surgical department, or team can now use it while providing care to wounded service members.