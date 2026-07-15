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Provocations and "false flag" campaigns: Russian aggression is intensifying – Lithuanian Defence Minister Kaunas

Lithuania warns of increasingly aggressive Russian behaviour

Lithuanian Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas said that although there was no evidence of a Russian military buildup along the border, Lithuanian intelligence indicated growing aggression from the Kremlin.

Censor.NET reports this, citing LRT.

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Russia intensifies its aggression

"First of all, I must clarify that our intelligence services are indeed working, and we are not observing a buildup of Russian troops near our border. There is currently no conventional threat," Kaunas said.

At the same time, he stressed that various provocations and "false flag" campaigns were taking place.

"The likelihood of such actions is increasing, and our intelligence is recording increasingly aggressive behaviour by Russia," he added.

Read more: French fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft over Baltic states 11 times in one week

Background

Read more: Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea

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