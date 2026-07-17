The "approval" rating for dictator Putin's actions in Russia has been falling for the fourth consecutive week amid the fuel crisis.

The Moscow Times reports on this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion, as of July 12, Putin’s approval rating had dropped to 65.1%—the lowest level since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Over the past week, Putin lost 0.9 approval points, and over the past four weeks, he has lost 5.3 points.

The rate of decline in the approval rating exceeded the plunge seen in the fall of 2022, when the Kremlin announced a mobilization, and in August 2024, when the Ukrainian Armed Forces entered the Kursk region.

According to pollsters, the percentage of those who "disapprove" of Putin’s actions has reached 23.4% and is now virtually on par with the percentage of those who "disapprove" of the government’s performance (24.4%). At the same time, Putin’s disapproval rating is more than one and a half times higher than that of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Read more: Percentage of Russians who do not support Putin’s war has risen sharply, - Zelenskyy

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russian dictator Putin's approval rating has reached its lowest level since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and continues to decline.

Later, the website of the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion (VTsIOM), which publishes Putin’s approval ratings weekly, did not publish the poll results.

It later came to light that Russia had changed its polling methods: now pollsters come directly to people’s homes. At the same time, the dictator’s approval rating rose.