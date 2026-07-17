Poklad appointed acting Head of SSU, Tsutskiridze acting Head of National Police

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksandr Poklad acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine. The government has also appointed Maksym Tsutskiridze acting head of the National Police.

This is stated in a presidential decree published on the website of the Presidential Office, Censor.NET reports.

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Security Service of Ukraine

Poklad previously served as first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Yevhen Khmara had been acting head of the Security Service.

On 17 July, at Zelenskyy’s direction, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Yevhen Khmara acting defence minister of Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy: There are already results from SSU cleansing, relevant arrests were made today

National Police

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Maksym Tsutskiridze acting head of the National Police, replacing Ivan Vyhivskyi, who was appointed interior minister yesterday. Taras Melnychuk, the government’s permanent representative in parliament, reported this.

From 2019 to 2023, Tsutskiridze served as deputy head of the National Police and later became its first deputy head.

New Cabinet of Ministers and Fedorov’s resignation

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.

Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.

See more: Zelenskyy and Beskrestnov discuss technological aspects of defence and agree to "work together as closely as possible": Decisions will follow. PHOTO