Ukraine and Poland Have Resumed Negotiations on Transfer of MiG-29s: Kyiv Is Requesting Aircraft, Equipment, and Documentation
Ukraine and Poland have resumed consultations on the possible transfer of Polish MiG-29 fighter jets. At the same time, the Ukrainian side is seeking not only the aircraft themselves, but also a full set of equipment and technical resources required for their maintenance and operation.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence in response to an enquiry from "Military".
Details
In addition, the parties are discussing the possibility of transferring the technical and maintenance documentation required for aircraft maintenance. At the same time, the Polish side is interested in obtaining individual samples of Ukrainian-made unmanned systems.
The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that, in the autumn of 2025, specialists from the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a technical inspection of a number of Polish MiG-29 fighter jets. This had previously been reported by Onet. According to its source within the Polish government, following the inspection, the Ukrainian delegation concluded that the technical condition of the 14 aircraft, the transfer of which was under discussion between the parties, was unsatisfactory. Consequently, Kyiv is prepared to accept these fighter jets only on condition that Poland modernises them at its own expense.
The transfer of Polish MiGs to Ukraine
- In December 2025, the Polish Ministry of National Defence and the General Staff announced their intention to transfer to Ukraine some of the MiG-29s that remained in service with the Polish Air Force.
- These fighter jets have been in service in Poland since 1989. They are currently being gradually replaced by more modern aircraft, but they are still carrying out combat missions.
- Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Poland was refusing to hand over the MiG-29 aircraft, even though Ukraine had agreed with NATO to send Alliance aircraft to Poland in exchange.
- The country’s Foreign Ministry later stated that Poland would transfer its MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine once it receives replacements for them from its allies.
- The President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, believes that the country could exchange MiG aircraft for anti-drone technology in favour of Ukraine.
- Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, stated that Warsaw had offered Kyiv a "highly cooperative approach" — an exchange of MiG-29s for drone technology. According to him, Ukraine initially agreed to this proposal but subsequently refused to honour the agreements reached. He also suggested that the breakdown of the deal had political underpinnings and was linked, in particular, to the escalation of Polish-Ukrainian disputes over historical issues.
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