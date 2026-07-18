Ukraine and Poland Have Resumed Negotiations on Transfer of MiG-29s: Kyiv Is Requesting Aircraft, Equipment, and Documentation

Ukraine and Poland have resumed consultations on the possible transfer of Polish MiG-29 fighter jets. At the same time, the Ukrainian side is seeking not only the aircraft themselves, but also a full set of equipment and technical resources required for their maintenance and operation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence in response to an enquiry from "Military".

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In addition, the parties are discussing the possibility of transferring the technical and maintenance documentation required for aircraft maintenance. At the same time, the Polish side is interested in obtaining individual samples of Ukrainian-made unmanned systems.

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that, in the autumn of 2025, specialists from the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out a technical inspection of a number of Polish MiG-29 fighter jets. This had previously been reported by Onet. According to its source within the Polish government, following the inspection, the Ukrainian delegation concluded that the technical condition of the 14 aircraft, the transfer of which was under discussion between the parties, was unsatisfactory. Consequently, Kyiv is prepared to accept these fighter jets only on condition that Poland modernises them at its own expense.

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The transfer of Polish MiGs to Ukraine