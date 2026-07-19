Filimonov, commander of "Da Vinci Wolves", reported receiving reprimand from Syrskyi: General Staff explained reasons for this
Serhiy Filimonov, commander of the ‘Da Vinci Wolves’ battalion, has reported that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has issued him with a reprimand.
He shared this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
Reprimand from Syrskyi
"Yesterday, I received a reprimand from Syrskyi. I serve the Ukrainian nation," the post reads.
What the General Staff are saying
For its part, the General Staff has commented on the situation regarding the disciplinary action taken against Major Serhiy Filimonov.
"Following the results of an internal investigation, which has been ongoing since May this year and concerned unlawful actions by servicemen of the 108th Separate Assault Battalion of Unmanned Systems of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade of Unmanned Systems named after Yakov Handziuk of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the commander of this battalion, Major Serhiy Filimonov, has been brought to disciplinary responsibility by Order No. 270 of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated 27 June 2026," the statement reads.
The General Staff explained that this relates to the findings of an internal investigation into an incident that took place on 1 May 2026 in the town of Shakhtarsk, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. At that time, law enforcement officers detained three servicemen from the 108th Separate Rifle Brigade. They were informed that they were suspected of committing criminal offences under Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, ‘Unlawful deprivation of liberty or abduction’, and Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, ‘Hooliganism’.
"An internal investigation has established that Major Serhiy Filimonov breached the requirements of several articles of the Disciplinary Statute and the Internal Service Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement reads.
It is reported that, in addition to Major Serhiy Filimonov, disciplinary sanctions were also imposed on other military personnel from this unit.
What led up to this?
- On the night of 1 May, a shooting took place in Shakhtarsk, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, during which a man was abducted and beaten. Law enforcement officers detained three suspects in connection with the attack.
- The police established that three men, aged 38, 25, and 24, arrived at a shop where they got into a dispute with a 20-year-old man. The argument escalated into a brawl, during which the victim was beaten until he lost consciousness.
- After the victim lost consciousness, the attackers shoved him into a car. Before driving away from the scene, they fired several shots from an automatic weapon towards the shop, causing a fire. A video of the incident soon appeared on social media.
- The ‘Wolves of Da Vinci’ battalion confirmed that members of the unit were involved. An internal investigation is ongoing.
- On 4 May, a court in the Dnipropetrovsk region imposed pre-trial measures on three servicemen from the ‘Da Vinci Wolves’ battalion,
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