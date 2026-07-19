Filimonov, commander of "Da Vinci Wolves", reported receiving reprimand from Syrskyi: General Staff explained reasons for this

Serhiy Filimonov, commander of the ‘Da Vinci Wolves’ battalion, has reported that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has issued him with a reprimand.

He shared this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Reprimand from Syrskyi

"Yesterday, I received a reprimand from Syrskyi. I serve the Ukrainian nation," the post reads.

See more: In Dnipropetrovsk region, soldiers from the "Da Vinci Wolves" are suspected of beating and abducting a man: the battalion has commented. PHOTOS

What the General Staff are saying

For its part, the General Staff has commented on the situation regarding the disciplinary action taken against Major Serhiy Filimonov.

"Following the results of an internal investigation, which has been ongoing since May this year and concerned unlawful actions by servicemen of the 108th Separate Assault Battalion of Unmanned Systems of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade of Unmanned Systems named after Yakov Handziuk of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the commander of this battalion, Major Serhiy Filimonov, has been brought to disciplinary responsibility by Order No. 270 of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated 27 June 2026," the statement reads.

The General Staff explained that this relates to the findings of an internal investigation into an incident that took place on 1 May 2026 in the town of Shakhtarsk, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. At that time, law enforcement officers detained three servicemen from the 108th Separate Rifle Brigade. They were informed that they were suspected of committing criminal offences under Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, ‘Unlawful deprivation of liberty or abduction’, and Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, ‘Hooliganism’.

Read more: Zelenskyy spoke with Fedorov and Syrskyi: ’I hear what people are saying; decisions regarding army will be worked out’

"An internal investigation has established that Major Serhiy Filimonov breached the requirements of several articles of the Disciplinary Statute and the Internal Service Statute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement reads.

It is reported that, in addition to Major Serhiy Filimonov, disciplinary sanctions were also imposed on other military personnel from this unit.

What led up to this?