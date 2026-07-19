"Syrskyi must go – country needs reformers": protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continue in cities across Ukraine. PHOTOS
On the evening of Saturday, 18 July, protests are continuing in several Ukrainian cities against the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defence.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing ‘Suspilne’.
Dnipro
In Dnipro, protesters are demanding that at least 100 residents have gathered at the rally, and their numbers continue to grow.
Among the slogans chanted by the protesters are "Soldiers are not slaves", "Syrskyi must go", "The people are the source of power" and "The country needs change, the country needs reformers".
As well as calling for Fedorov’s reinstatement as Defence Minister, residents are also demanding the resignation of Oleksandr Syrskyi and opposing the appointment of Vitalii Kim as Minister for Veterans’ Affairs.
Mykolaiv
In Mykolaiv, 150 people took part in a protest against the dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov as head of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.
Residents marched along Soborna Street, chanting slogans in support of the former defence minister.
Ternopil
A rally in support of Mykhailo Fedorov is also taking place in Ternopil.
Kropyvnytskyi
In Kropyvnytskyi, protesters gathered near Heroes of Maidan Square. They are demanding that Fedorov be reinstated and that Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi be dismissed.
The protesters held signs reading "I want drones to fight, not my friends," "Since when do they fire people for being effective?," "Russia is celebrating Fedorov's resignation," "Fedorov—Minister of Defense," "Indifference is the friend of tyranny," "We've had enough of Syru," "Enough with adjusting Syr’s crown."
Odesa
About a thousand people gathered on Deribasovskaya Street in Odesa. The participants protested against Fedorov’s resignation as Ukraine’s defense minister.
During the protest, participants chanted: "Syrskyi, step down," "Who will answer for Krynky?," and "The military needs drones," and also called for Fedorov to be reinstated as defense minister.
Other cities
Rallies in support of Fedorov are also taking place in Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Lutsk, Chernivtsi, and Vinnytsia.
The New Cabinet and Fedorov's Resignation
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Along with her, the entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned.
- On July 15, Mikhail Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defense.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy, and other cities. Participants are protesting his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhiy Koretskyi.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he will nominate Yevhen Khmara for the position of Ukraine's defense minister. Prior to this, he had tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Ministry of Defense.
- Protests against Fedorov’s resignation continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as defense minister, people demanded the dismissal of Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Financial Times reported that, amid protests in Ukraine in which participants are demanding the resignation of Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering his possible replacement.
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