"Syrskyi must go – country needs reformers": protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continue in cities across Ukraine. PHOTOS

On the evening of Saturday, 18 July, protests are continuing in several Ukrainian cities against the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defence.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing ‘Suspilne’.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Dnipro

In Dnipro, protesters are demanding that at least 100 residents have gathered at the rally, and their numbers continue to grow.

Among the slogans chanted by the protesters are "Soldiers are not slaves", "Syrskyi must go", "The people are the source of power" and "The country needs change, the country needs reformers".

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

As well as calling for Fedorov’s reinstatement as Defence Minister, residents are also demanding the resignation of Oleksandr Syrskyi and opposing the appointment of Vitalii Kim as Minister for Veterans’ Affairs.

Mykolaiv

In Mykolaiv, 150 people took part in a protest against the dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov as head of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Residents marched along Soborna Street, chanting slogans in support of the former defence minister.

Photo: Suspilne

Ternopil

A rally in support of Mykhailo Fedorov is also taking place in Ternopil.

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Kropyvnytskyi

In Kropyvnytskyi, protesters gathered near Heroes of Maidan Square. They are demanding that Fedorov be reinstated and that Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi be dismissed.

The protesters held signs reading "I want drones to fight, not my friends," "Since when do they fire people for being effective?," "Russia is celebrating Fedorov's resignation," "Fedorov—Minister of Defense," "Indifference is the friend of tyranny," "We've had enough of Syru," "Enough with adjusting Syr’s crown."

Odesa

About a thousand people gathered on Deribasovskaya Street in Odesa. The participants protested against Fedorov’s resignation as Ukraine’s defense minister.

During the protest, participants chanted: "Syrskyi, step down," "Who will answer for Krynky?," and "The military needs drones," and also called for Fedorov to be reinstated as defense minister.

Other cities

Rallies in support of Fedorov are also taking place in Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Lutsk, Chernivtsi, and Vinnytsia.

See also: A protest demanding Fedorov's return has been ongoing in Kyiv for three days. VIDEO + PHOTO REPORT

The New Cabinet and Fedorov's Resignation