Kh-59 missile, 5 out of 7 Iskanders and 104 enemy UAVs shot down - Air Force

On the night of July 26 (starting at 6:00 p.m. on July 25), the enemy launched an Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missile from airspace over the Black Sea, as well as 7 ballistic missilesIskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles—launched from the Bryansk, Kursk, and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation—and 136 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

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The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense forces shot down or intercepted one Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missile, 5 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, and 104 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

See more: Russia attacked Ukraine with 157 drones and two missiles: air defense neutralized 128 air targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Consequences

Two ballistic missiles and 27 attack UAVs were recorded striking 18 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 7 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.

What led up to this?