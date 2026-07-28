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Iran demands compensation from Ukraine for sunken vessel

Tehran seeks damages after incident involving Iranian vessel

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reported holding a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha regarding the incident involving an Iranian vessel.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in an official announcement by the Iranian side.

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Parties’ positions following incident

According to Araghchi, Sybiha assured him that the attack on the vessel had been unintentional. He also stressed that Ukraine was not seeking an escalation of the situation.

At the same time, Tehran stressed that any strikes against Iranian citizens or interests were unacceptable. The Iranian side also stated that compensation must be provided for the damage caused.

Earlier, following the meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, Sybiha held a telephone conversation with the Iranian foreign minister. During the call, he urged Iran to end all support for Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Background

Read more: Iran’s Foreign Minister accused Zelenskyy of attack on merchant vessel and threatened retaliation

Author: 

Iran (845) Ministry of Foreign Affairs (868) Sybiha Andrii (521)
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