Iran demands compensation from Ukraine for sunken vessel

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reported holding a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha regarding the incident involving an Iranian vessel.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in an official announcement by the Iranian side.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Parties’ positions following incident

According to Araghchi, Sybiha assured him that the attack on the vessel had been unintentional. He also stressed that Ukraine was not seeking an escalation of the situation.

At the same time, Tehran stressed that any strikes against Iranian citizens or interests were unacceptable. The Iranian side also stated that compensation must be provided for the damage caused.

Earlier, following the meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, Sybiha held a telephone conversation with the Iranian foreign minister. During the call, he urged Iran to end all support for Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Background

Earlier, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Ukraine of attacking an Iranian merchant vessel in the Caspian Sea. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said an explosion occurred aboard the vessel as a result of the attack, killing one sailor and injuring another.

Tehran insisted that the attack violated the UN Charter and called the incident an "act of aggression" that could further "fuel and spread the flames of war."

Later, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi personally accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the attack on the Iranian vessel.

Zelenskyy, in turn, stressed that Iran had effectively already entered the war against Ukraine.

Iran has no right to pose as a victim, Sybiha said, calling Tehran’s threats against Ukraine groundless.

Read more: Iran’s Foreign Minister accused Zelenskyy of attack on merchant vessel and threatened retaliation