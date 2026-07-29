Zelenskyy convinced US of Ukraine’s ability to win war - Politico

During his visit to the U.S. on July 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy achieved a result that had been considered unattainable just a short time ago: he demonstrated to Washington that Ukraine is capable of winning the war against Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Politico.

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A Change in the Atmosphere in Washington

In contrast to the February 2025 talks in the Oval Office, which were marked by a heated exchange with Donald Trump, Zelenskyy concluded this meeting with the White House leader on a positive note. Politico notes that Washington’s attitude toward Ukraine has improved significantly.

Read more: Powerful signal for Europe, - Zelenskyy on US sanctions bill against Russia

New sanctions against buyers of Russian oil

Another diplomatic success for the Ukrainian delegation was the Senate’s approval of Lindsey Graham’s bill, which imposes sanctions on buyers of Russian oil. This decision brought the U.S. Congress closer to implementing a key initiative of Kyiv and demonstrated positive progress not only on the front lines but also on the international stage. However, the bill still has to go through all the necessary approval procedures, and the White House’s final decision remains to be seen.

According to U.S. officials, the key topics at Zelenskyy’s meeting with senators were increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, defense support, and the terms of future peace talks. Speaking on Capitol Hill, the President of Ukraine emphasized that tough restrictions would help consolidate the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ gains on the battlefield and force Putin to the negotiating table. These arguments convinced representatives of both U.S. political parties.

Production of Patriot and Starlink missiles for strikes against Russia

In addition, the head of state emphasized the expansion of military aid, specifically raising the issue of obtaining licenses to localize the production of Patriot missiles, direct deliveries of PAC-3 interceptors, and guarantees of uninterrupted operation of Starlink satellite communications for launching long-range strikes against Russian territory.

What led up to this?

On July 28, Zelenskyy arrived in the U.S.. Among the main topics of discussion were air defense and strategic cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.

Also on that day, the President of Ukraine was scheduled to meet with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, attend the national farewell ceremony for Senator Lindsey Graham, and meet with the senators who co-sponsored the bill on secondary sanctions against Russia, as well as other members of Congress.

Zelenskyy has already reported on the results of his talks with Trump, during which they discussed air defense and the production of Patriot missiles.

Read more: Putin is losing 30,000 soldiers per month, initiative is no longer on his side, - Zelenskyy