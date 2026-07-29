Witkoff and Kushner’s visit to Kyiv possible within two weeks – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner may visit Kyiv within two weeks.

He said this in an interview with Axios, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

Zelenskyy noted that one of the outcomes of his meeting with Trump was a possible visit by Witkoff and Kushner to Kyiv within the next two weeks. It would be their first trip to Ukraine after several visits to Russia.

The president said he wanted to discuss with them in detail ideas on how to revive peace talks aimed at ending the war and wanted them to see the situation in Ukraine firsthand.

Read more: "Great honor": Trump said his meeting with Zelenskyy went "very well"

Ukraine interested in resuming talks

According to Zelenskyy, Witkoff and Kushner remain determined to secure a ceasefire to create room for diplomacy. At the same time, he stressed that, in his view, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would not agree to halt hostilities.

Despite the current battlefield dynamics and his scepticism about Putin’s intentions, Zelenskyy said he remained interested in resuming peace talks with Russia.

Read more: Witkoff and Kushner agreed to visit Kyiv for first time following meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in U.S., - Financial Times

Background

On 22 July, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Witkoff and Kushner. During the conversation, the parties discussed intensifying diplomatic efforts and steps to bring peace closer.

On 28 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

American blogger Laura Loomer said that US presidential representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner might visit Ukraine.