USF struck boat base in Crimea, 30 air defense units, and "Shahed" launch site, - Madyar

The AFU’s unmanned systems forces unit carried out strikes on a number of Russian military targets, including a base for unmanned naval vessels in the temporarily occupied Crimea, five air defense sites, and a launch site for Shahed attack drones at Donetsk Airport.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Robert Brovdi Madyar, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Command.

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A MBeK base, a "Buk-M3" air defense system, and radar stations were struck

Throughout July, Ukrainian drone operators struck 30 components of the Russian air defense system.

Specifically, in Snizhne in the temporarily occupied Crimea, a base for unmanned naval vessels was struck, and in Okhotnyche, a radar-transparent shelter for a radar station was struck.

Also targeted were the P-18 radar station in Ivanivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast; the "Nebo-SVU" radar station in Rusky Kolodets; and the "Sopka-2" radar station in Fedorivka, Rostov Oblast, Russian Federation.

In addition, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck a "Buk-M3" anti-aircraft missile system near Snizhne in the Donetsk region and a storage and launch site for Shahed attack drones at the "Donetsk" airfield.

Four more tankers were struck in the Black and Azov Seas

The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces also reported the continuation of Operation "MoLoChKa," during which four more tankers belonging to the Russian Federation’s shadow fleet were struck.

According to him, since the operation began on July 6, Ukrainian forces have struck 205 vessels: 130 in the Sea of Azov and 75 in the Black Sea. Brovdi stated that the operation to strike Russian logistics and maritime infrastructure is ongoing.

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