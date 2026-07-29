USF struck 164 energy targets belonging to occupiers in Crimea and TOT - Madyar. VIDEO
Ukrainian drone operators continue to systematically destroy the energy infrastructure of the Russian invaders in the occupied territories.
According to Censor.NET, units of the ‘USF Birds’ have carried out a large-scale operation to cut off power to the enemy’s military and logistical hubs. Robert Brovdi Madyar, commander of the USF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, wrote about this on his social media page.
Between 28 and 29 July alone, 10 power hubs were successfully targeted: 6 of them in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, and a further 4 in the occupied territories of the Kherson and Luhansk regions. Precision strikes targeted the PS 330, PS 220 and PS 110 substations in Kerch, Feodosia, Yevpatoria, Kairka and other settlements.
In total, during the operation from 1 to 29 July, the total number of destroyed and damaged facilities reached 164 energy targets, which significantly disrupted the power supply to the occupiers’ military facilities and logistics.
List of targets hit
- The successful strikes on July 28–29 targeted the 330 kV, 220 kV, and 110 kV substations in Kerch, Feodosia, Kairka, Yevpatoria, and other locations:
- 330 kV "Aquilon" Substation, Kairka, Kherson Oblast, 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th USF Separate Brigade "Madyar’s Birds"
- 220 kV "Kairka" Substation, Kairka, Kherson Oblast, 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th USF Separate Brigade "Madyar’s Birds"
- 330 kV "Pershokostiantynivka" substation, Kherson Oblast, 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th USF Separate Brigade "Madyar’s Birds"
- 220 kV "Feodosia" Substation, Feodosia, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Separate Center of the USF
- 220 kV "Marianivka" Substation, Marianivka, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Separate Center of the USF
- 110 kV "Sklo" Substation, Kerch, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Separate Center of the USF
- 110 kV "Kerchenska" Substation, Kerch, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Separate Center of the USF
- 110 kV "Moinaky" Substation, Yevpatoria, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battalion "Kairos," 414th USF Brigade "Madyar Birds"
- 110 kV "Albatros" Substation, Kerch, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 20th Separate Brigade of USF "K-2"
- Substation, Zaporizke, Luhansk Oblast, 20th Separate Brigade of USF "K-2"
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password