USF struck 164 energy targets belonging to occupiers in Crimea and TOT - Madyar. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators continue to systematically destroy the energy infrastructure of the Russian invaders in the occupied territories.

According to Censor.NET, units of the ‘USF Birds’ have carried out a large-scale operation to cut off power to the enemy’s military and logistical hubs. Robert Brovdi Madyar, commander of the USF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, wrote about this on his social media page.

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Between 28 and 29 July alone, 10 power hubs were successfully targeted: 6 of them in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, and a further 4 in the occupied territories of the Kherson and Luhansk regions. Precision strikes targeted the PS 330, PS 220 and PS 110 substations in Kerch, Feodosia, Yevpatoria, Kairka and other settlements.

In total, during the operation from 1 to 29 July, the total number of destroyed and damaged facilities reached 164 energy targets, which significantly disrupted the power supply to the occupiers’ military facilities and logistics.

Read more: Further 13 vessels of Russian Federation’s "shadow fleet" have been struck in Azov and Black Seas, - Madyar. VIDEO

Read more: Another 18 energy facilities hit in Crimea and temporarily occupied territories, bringing July total to 154 – Madyar

List of targets hit