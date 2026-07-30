Violation of Polish airspace shows that Russia’s war extends beyond Ukraine and threatens the security of NATO and EU, - Tsakhkna

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna criticized Russia's massive attack on Ukraine and the violation of Poland's airspace by a Russian cruise missile.

He wrote about this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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A Threat to NATO and EU Security

"Russia has once again chosen terror over peace. Every missile aimed at Ukrainian civilians is yet another reminder that condoning aggression only emboldens the aggressor. Civilians should never have to wake up to the sound of missiles and drones. Russia bears sole responsibility for this war," the statement reads.

He noted that during the Russian Federation’s missile strike on Ukraine, the airspace of Poland was also violated.

"This is yet another reminder that Russia's war extends beyond Ukraine's borders and poses a direct threat to the security of NATO and the EU," Tsakhkna emphasized.

Read more: Russia may launch limited military operation against NATO following war in Ukraine, - Dutch Ministry of Defence

Pressure on Russia

"These attacks only strengthen our resolve and demonstrate that Europe must increase pressure on the Kremlin. Every missed opportunity to tighten sanctions and further isolate Russia sends the wrong signal. Russia must face increasing political, economic, and diplomatic isolation until it ends its war, withdraws its troops from Ukraine, and is held fully accountable," he added.

What led up to this?