2 out of 35 missiles and 154 drones shot down, - Air Force

On the night of August 1, 2026, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine using strike UAVs, as well as various types of air- and ground-launched missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

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Where did the enemy aim?

As noted, the main focus of the attack is Kyiv Oblast. Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava Oblasts have also been attacked.

How soon?

In total, the Air Force’s electronic warfare units detected 220 air attack assets—35 missiles and 185 UAVs of various types:

4 Zircon/Onyx anti-ship missiles (launch sites: Kursk and Rostov regions, Russian Federation);

27 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch sites: Bryansk and Kursk regions, Russian Federation);

2 "Kh-31" anti-radar missiles and 2 "Kh-59/69" guided air-to-ground missiles (launch area: the Black Sea);

185 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, "Banderol" loitering munitions, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 9:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 156 targets—2 missiles and 154 drones of various types:

1 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missile;

1 X-59/69 guided air-to-ground missile;

154 enemy UAVs of various types.

According to preliminary information, as of 9:30 a.m., 4 anti-ship missiles and 26 ballistic missiles were recorded, as well as 23 attack UAVs striking 21 locations and debris from downed missiles falling at 2 locations. In addition, three missiles failed to reach their targets.

"The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.

See more: Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: damage reported in seven districts; in Solomyanskyi, flats have been partially destroyed; in Darnytskyi, 13 high-rise blocks have been damaged. PHOTOS

Missile attack on Kyiv on August 1

On the night of August 1, Russian troops launched a massive strike on Kyiv. The attack damaged residential buildings, warehouses, vehicles, and other civilian infrastructure.

According to the latest reports, nine people were killed. The number of injured has risen to 30, including four children. Of those injured, 17 people—including three children—were hospitalized, while another 13 received medical care on site or as outpatients.

Currently, the effects are being assessed in seven districts: in Solomyanskyi, apartments have been partially destroyed, and in Darnytskyi, 13 high-rise buildings have been damaged.