Tsakhkna after night strike: Russia does not seek peace, tougher sanctions are needed

Following Russia’s overnight attack on Ukraine, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called for tougher sanctions against Russia, increased military support for Kyiv, and holding Moscow accountable.

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"The only language Russia understands is force. We must step up the pressure through tougher sanctions, hold Russia accountable, and increase military support for Ukraine," Tsakhkna emphasized.

The Estonian foreign minister also noted that his country stands in solidarity with Lithuania after its embassy in Kyiv was damaged during overnight strikes.

"The attack, which took place just a few meters from the diplomatic mission, underscores once again that Russia is not interested in peace," Tsakhkna added.

See more: Russian strike on Darnytskyi district: eyewitnesses recounted how people died on their way to shelter. PHOTO

What led up to this?

During the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of August 1, the Lithuanian Embassy building was damaged.

Missile attack on Kyiv on August 1

On the night of August 1, Russian troops launched a massive strike on Kyiv. The attack damaged residential buildings, warehouses, vehicles, and other civilian infrastructure.

According to the latest reports, nine people were killed. The number of injured has risen to 30, including four children. Of those injured, 17 people—including three children—were hospitalized, while another 13 received medical care on site or as outpatients.

Currently, the effects are being assessed in seven districts: in Solomyanskyi, apartments have been partially destroyed, and in Darnytskyi, 13 high-rise buildings have been damaged.

See more: Russian strike on Darnytskyi district: eyewitnesses recounted how people died on their way to shelter. PHOTO