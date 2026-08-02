Work to eliminate consequences of Russian strike on Kyiv has been completed: 9 dead and 33 injured, including 4 children. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Work has been completed in Kyiv to clear up the damage caused by the Russian shelling on the night of 1 August.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, nine people were sadly killed as a result of the Russian strike. A further 33 people were injured, including four children.

A total of 105 people were rescued.

Read more: Tsakhkna after night strike: Russia does not seek peace, tougher sanctions are needed

It is reported that 206 rescue workers and 42 pieces of equipment were deployed to deal with the aftermath of the strike.

"Emergency services worked continuously in several districts of the city: putting out fires, clearing rubble and assisting the injured. Our sincere condolences go out to the families of the deceased," the State Emergency Service added.

See more: Russian strike on Darnytskyi district: eyewitnesses recounted how people died on their way to shelter. PHOTO

Consequences of the attack











Missile attack on Kyiv on 1 August