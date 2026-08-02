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Work to eliminate consequences of Russian strike on Kyiv has been completed: 9 dead and 33 injured, including 4 children. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Work has been completed in Kyiv to clear up the damage caused by the Russian shelling on the night of 1 August.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As noted, nine people were sadly killed as a result of the Russian strike. A further 33 people were injured, including four children.
A total of 105 people were rescued.
It is reported that 206 rescue workers and 42 pieces of equipment were deployed to deal with the aftermath of the strike.
"Emergency services worked continuously in several districts of the city: putting out fires, clearing rubble and assisting the injured. Our sincere condolences go out to the families of the deceased," the State Emergency Service added.
Consequences of the attack
Missile attack on Kyiv on 1 August
- On the night of 1 August, Russian forces launched a massive strike on Kyiv. The attack damaged residential buildings, warehouses, vehicles and other civilian infrastructure.
- According to the latest figures, nine people were killed. The number of injured has risen to 30, including four children. Of those injured, 17 people, including three children, were hospitalised, whilst a further 13 received medical treatment at the scene or on an outpatient basis.
- Damagehas been reported in seven districts: in Solomyanskyi, flats have been partially destroyed, whilst in Darnytskyi, 13 high-rise blocks have been damaged.
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