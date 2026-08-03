Koretskyi demands coordinated work by government and parliament on Ukraine’s EU accession

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said that the government and parliament must work in a coordinated manner to advance European integration legislation.

According to Censor.NET, he made the statement during a meeting of ambassadors in Kyiv on August 3.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Joint efforts as foundation for progress towards EU membership

The prime minister stressed that without clear cooperation between the branches of government, the necessary decisions could not be adopted.

Coordinated work by the government and parliament will make it possible to produce a sufficient number of bills needed to bring Ukraine closer to the European Union.

"I have already asked for and demanded this at every level: without coordinated and concerted work between the government and parliament, we will not have the sufficient and necessary number of bills that will lead us towards the European Union," Koretskyi said.

Read more: IMF to consider allocating $690 million to Ukraine on July 20, - Koretskyi

Course towards swift membership

The prime minister also outlined the main priority of his work. He stressed that Ukraine must move towards membership of the European Union as quickly as possible.

Koretskyi noted that the government would continue the course initiated by its predecessors. According to him, a significant amount of work has already been completed, and the best practices will be preserved and built upon.

He stressed that implementing the European integration agenda requires systematic cooperation between the government and parliament.

Earlier, European Commissioner Marta Kos said that she expected Ukraine’s new government to accelerate reforms. According to her, Kyiv already has a clear action plan for further advancing the EU accession negotiations.

For his part, Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations would be lengthy, with rule-of-law issues proving the most difficult.

Read more: Rada has appointed Koretskyi as Ukraine’s new Prime Minister. VIDEO