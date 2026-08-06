Netherlands cannot provide Ukraine with more Patriot missiles but is open to any assistance options – Defence Ministry

The Dutch Defence Ministry has said it is unable to provide Ukraine with additional Patriot interceptor missiles from its stocks but is ready to consider any assistance options to help protect the country’s skies.

Dutch Defence Ministry spokesperson Kees Bakhuys said this in a written comment to Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

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"We are unable to"

"We have already supplied missiles for Patriot systems and are currently unable to provide any more missiles from our existing stocks. At the same time, we are open to considering any options that would help Ukraine protect its skies and its people. Air defence has been one of the key areas of our military support and will remain so," Bakhuys assured.

Read more: Zelenskyy to partners: Anti-ballistic missiles must protect people, not sit in stockpiles

Assistance to Ukraine

According to the report, the outlet asked whether the Netherlands was prepared to consider Ukraine’s request for additional missiles, given that Ukrainian forces did not intercept any Russian missiles during Russia’s attack on 5 August.

The Dutch Defence Ministry recalled that it provides Ukraine with EUR 3 billion in military assistance annually.

"This support is guaranteed at least until 2029," he stressed.

Read more: Discussions are ongoing in US regarding possible transfer of Patriot technology to Ukraine, - Congressman Turner

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