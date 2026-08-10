Russia attacked Ukraine with Kh-59/69 missile, "Banderoles", and 126 UAVs: all "Banderoles" and 92 UAVs were shot down, - Air Force

On the night of August 10, 2026, Russian Federation forces attacked Ukraine with an Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missile and three "Banderole" loitering munitions launched from airspace over the Black Sea, as well as 126 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones) , Gerbera drones, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defenses had shot down or neutralized 92 enemy UAVs—including Shahed and Gerbera models and other types of drones—as well as three "Banderole" loitering munitions in the north, south, and east of the country.

Read more: At night, enemy attacked Odesa with 11 missiles and hundred drones. One missile and 72% of the UAVs were shot down, - Air Force

Consequences

31 strike UAVs were recorded striking 22 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 2 locations. Due to active countermeasures, the enemy missile did not reach its targets; information regarding the impact site is being verified.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.

Read more: 147 UAVs launched by Russian Federation over Ukraine: air defense neutralized 114 targets. INFOGRAPHICS