Ukrainian drone that came down near gas pipeline in Bulgaria was not combat drone – country’s Interior Ministry

The Ukrainian drone that came down near a compressor station on the Trans-Balkan Gas Pipeline in Bulgaria on 8 August was not a combat drone.

Bulgarian Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said this, Novinite reports, according to Censor.NET.

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Drone was Ukrainian but not a combat drone

According to the official, it was a Ukrainian drone, but it was not a combat drone and was not intended for an attack.

"It is a Ukrainian drone. It is not a combat drone intended for an attack, but a drone designed to operate with other UAVs," Demerdzhiev said.

The Bulgarian minister noted that expert examinations were being conducted as part of the investigation but declined to provide details.

Read more: Bulgaria ready to cooperate with Ukraine on drone production – Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova

Strengthening protection of critical facilities

Following the incident, the Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Defence took additional measures in the area where the drone came down. According to Demerdzhiev, critical points were identified where protection was strengthened, while the available counter-drone systems were positioned to reduce the risk of a similar incident recurring.

At the same time, Demerdzhiev noted that Bulgaria has a limited number of counter-drone systems. According to him, the government is working to acquire new systems to protect the border and critical facilities.

Read more: Bulgaria is halting arms supplies to Ukraine, - Defence Minister Stoyanov

Background

It was previously reported that a drone exploded in Bulgaria near the Romanian border on Saturday, 8 August. Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defence said that the UAV may have been Ukrainian.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Defence Forces of Ukraine had not deliberately directed any assets towards Bulgaria.

Read more: Ukrainian Defence Forces have deliberately not directed any assets towards Bulgaria, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs