Two-thirds of Poles support deportation of unemployed Ukrainian men of draft age

Most Poles support a proposal by the opposition "Law and Justice" (PiS) party to deport Ukrainian men of draft age who do not have legal employment from the country. 67.2% of those surveyed expressed support for this initiative.

According to Censor.NET, citing Rzeczpospolita, this is evidenced by the results of an IBRiS poll.

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23.4% of respondents opposed the deportation of unemployed Ukrainian men of draft age.

The level of support for this initiative varies significantly by age. Among Poles aged 18 to 29, 43% support it, while among respondents around 50 years old, 80% support it.

The survey also showed that support for the Law and Justice party’s proposal is higher among religious Poles than among non-religious Poles.

The survey was conducted on August 7–8, 2026—immediately after the Law and Justice party’s initiative was announced. More than 1,000 respondents participated in the survey.

Read more: Poland is proposing to withdraw temporary protection in EU for Ukrainian men of conscription age

What "Law and Justice" is proposing

The "Law and Justice" party previously presented a new concept for migration policy. One of its key points calls for the deportation of Ukrainian men between the ages of 25 and 60 if they do not have legal employment in Poland.

The proposal has sparked debate among Polish politicians. Karolina Gałecka, a spokesperson for the Polish Ministry of the Interior and Administration, called the PiS initiative "populism."

According to her, 95% of Ukrainian men in Poland are working legally.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, Andrzej Szwilka, a lawmaker from the "Law and Justice" Party, stated the day before that even if the unemployed make up only 5% of Ukrainians in Poland, they could form "at least a brigade, if not a division" to participate in the war. He called for setting a deadline for the voluntary return of these men to Ukraine, after which, according to his proposal, Polish authorities would have to deport them.

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