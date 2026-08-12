Stefanishyna has still not posted UAH 6 million bail in illicit enrichment case – HACC

Former Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna failed to post the required UAH 6 million bail by the evening of 11 August in a case involving possible illicit enrichment.

The High Anti-Corruption Court reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

On 6 August, the HACC imposed a preventive measure on Stefanishyna in the form of UAH 6 million bail. Ukraine’s Criminal Procedure Code requires a suspect to post bail within five days.

However, by the evening of 11 August, the bail funds for the former Ukrainian ambassador to the United States had not been received. The prosecutor may now ask the court to change the preventive measure.

On 11 August, the HACC Appeals Chamber received an appeal from Stefanishyna’s lawyers against the ruling imposing the preventive measure. It is expected to be considered shortly.

Watch more: Preventive measure has been imposed on Stefanishyna: bail of 6 million hryvnias. VIDEO

Suspicions against Stefanishyna

It should be recalled that on 5 August, the anti-corruption authorities announced that they had placed Olha Stefanishyna, the former Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and former Ambassador to the US, under suspicion.

The prosecution is seeking bail of 13.1 million hryvnias as a preventive measure for Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s former ambassador to the US, who is suspected of illicit enrichment.

On 6 August, the High Anti-Corruption Court set bail at 6 million hryvnias for former Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna.

Stefanishyna’s possible involvement in corruption