Preventive measure has been imposed on Stefanishyna: bail of 6 million hryvnias. VIDEO

Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the US, has been subject to a precautionary measure in a case concerning illicit enrichment.

This was reported by Radio Free Europe, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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The High Anti-Corruption Court has set bail at 6 million hryvnias.

The prosecution had requested a bail amount of 13.3 million hryvnias.

Stefanishyna was also ordered to refrain from communicating with her friend Tetiana Mazurenko and a number of her subordinates.

Watch more: Preventive measure for Stefanishyna: court to announce decision on August 6. VIDEO

Suspicions against Stefanishyna

It should be recalled that on 5 August, the anti-corruption authorities announced that they had placed Olha Stefanishyna, the former Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and former Ambassador to the US, under suspicion.

The prosecution is seeking bail of 13 million 100 thousand hryvnias as a preventive measure for Ukraine’s former ambassador to the US, Olha Stefanishyna, who is suspected of illicit enrichment.

It has since emerged that the hearing to determine the precautionary measure for Ukraine’s former ambassador to the US, Olha Stefanishyna, who is suspected of illicit enrichment, has been postponed until Thursday, 6 August.

Stefanishyna’s possible involvement in corruption

As a reminder, journalists from ‘UP’ previously published an investigation alleging that people from Olga Stefanishyna’s inner circle had been granted control of four large properties through ARMA. Among these properties was, in particular, the Trade Union Building on Independence Square.

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has opened a criminal investigation to examine Stefanishyna’s involvement in possible corruption at ARMA.

Read more: Stefanishyna on notice of suspicion: Uproar surrounding this story is more like storm in teacup