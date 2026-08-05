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News Video Stefanishyna suspicion
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Preventive measure for Stefanishyna: court to announce decision on August 6. VIDEO

The hearing on a preventive measure for former Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna, who is suspected of illicit enrichment, was adjourned until Thursday, August 6.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Radio Liberty.

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During the hearing, Stefanishyna said that the UAH 13.3 million bail sought by the prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office was excessive, as returning to Ukraine from the United States and participating in the court proceedings placed a considerable financial burden on her.

She asked the court to reduce the bail amount.

Charges against Stefanishyna

As a reminder, on August 5, anti-corruption agencies served former Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and former Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna with a notice of suspicion.

The prosecution is seeking bail of UAH 13.1 million as a preventive measure for former Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna, who is suspected of illicit enrichment.

Read more: Stefanishyna on notice of suspicion: Uproar surrounding this story is more like storm in teacup

Stefanishyna’s possible involvement in corruption

Read more: NABU may bring charges against Ukraine’s Ambassador to US, Stefanishyna, - Honcharenko

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Court (1682) pretrial restriction (193) Olha Stefanishyna (124)
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