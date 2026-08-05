Preventive measure for Stefanishyna: court to announce decision on August 6. VIDEO

The hearing on a preventive measure for former Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna, who is suspected of illicit enrichment, was adjourned until Thursday, August 6.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Radio Liberty.

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During the hearing, Stefanishyna said that the UAH 13.3 million bail sought by the prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office was excessive, as returning to Ukraine from the United States and participating in the court proceedings placed a considerable financial burden on her.

She asked the court to reduce the bail amount.

Charges against Stefanishyna

As a reminder, on August 5, anti-corruption agencies served former Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and former Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna with a notice of suspicion.

The prosecution is seeking bail of UAH 13.1 million as a preventive measure for former Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna, who is suspected of illicit enrichment.

Read more: Stefanishyna on notice of suspicion: Uproar surrounding this story is more like storm in teacup

Stefanishyna’s possible involvement in corruption

As reported earlier, Ukrainska Pravda journalists published an investigation alleging that individuals from Olha Stefanishyna’s inner circle had obtained control of four major properties through the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. These properties included the Trade Unions Building on Independence Square.

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office registered criminal proceedings to investigate Stefanishyna’s possible involvement in alleged corruption at the Asset Recovery and Management Agency.

Read more: NABU may bring charges against Ukraine’s Ambassador to US, Stefanishyna, - Honcharenko