European Union calls on member states to transfer missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine from own stockpiles

The European Union has called on its member states to transfer missiles for Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine from their own stockpiles. Strengthening Ukraine’s air defence was described in Brussels as an "absolute priority."

This was stated by European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper at a Commission briefing, Babel quoted her as saying, Censor.NET reports.

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EU appeal

According to the spokesperson, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas has called on all member states that have the relevant missiles in their stockpiles to provide them to Ukraine.

Brussels is also in regular contact with EU governments to increase the volume and speed of ammunition deliveries to Kyiv.

In addition, the EU intends to accelerate joint arms procurement procedures through the SAFE programme, in which Ukraine is also participating.

Read more: US will supply Ukraine with Patriot missiles every month, but there are still not enough of them, – Zelenskyy

Patriot missiles for Ukraine

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during his meeting with Trump at the White House in July, he asked him to provide Ukraine with an emergency "winter package" of 300 Patriot interceptor missiles.

On 5 August, Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine’s partners had refused to provide additional anti-ballistic systems. He did not rule out that this might be intended to make Ukraine "more amenable."

According to the President, deliveries of air defence missiles to Ukraine from its partners fell threefold in the first half of 2026 compared with last year. The official reason given to Kyiv by its partners was the hostilities in the Middle East. Trump also said that the United States needed these missiles itself.

Read more: US is continuing talks with Ukraine on production of Patriot missiles, – Reuters