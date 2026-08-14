Two women who verbally attacked Ukrainian men in Poznań detained. VIDEO (updated)

In the Polish city of Poznań, two women hurled insults at two Ukrainians because they did not like that the men were speaking Ukrainian and Russian. Both women have been detained by police.

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Women involved in conflict detained

Updated at 8:20 p.m. Kierwinski clarified that Poznan police had also detained the second woman on Friday.

Polish police initially detained one of the women involved in the incident in Poznan, during which two women behaved aggressively towards Ukrainian men. Police also identified the second woman.

"Zero tolerance for aggression and hatred!" the interior minister stressed.

Read more: Called them "Banderites" and broke man’s arm: Man attacks Ukrainian and two Poles in Gdańsk

Details of conflict

The incident occurred on the night of 12–13 August near a restaurant on a pedestrian street in Poznań’s Old Town, according to Polish media outlets Onet and Wirtualna Polska.

A video posted online shows two Polish women insulting and attempting to physically attack two men. One of the women shouts insults at them, then spits at one of the men, who spits back. She then attempts to knock a restaurant parasol onto the men before striking one of them on the head. Another woman joins her, and one of them later throws soil from a flower pot at the men.

Read more: Two-thirds of Poles support deportation of unemployed Ukrainian men of draft age

What did eyewitness say?

Social media user Bohdan Uhrynchuk, who posted the video, said the incident occurred near the Ukrainian restaurant in Poznań where he works. According to him, he was speaking with a group of customers outside in Ukrainian and Russian.

A Polish woman heard them and began shouting insults. Uhrynchuk said that while he was calling the police, the woman attempted to hit those present and damage the restaurant.

Poznań police previously told Wirtualna Polska that officers had contacted the manager of the restaurant near which the incident occurred.

Read more: Polish Interior Ministry amid incidents involving Ukrainians: Hate speech is unacceptable