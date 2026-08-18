Russia rules out possibility of ’freeze’ in war against Ukraine along line of contact, - Kremlin
The Kremlin maintains that Russia rules out the possibility of a ‘freeze’ in the war against Ukraine along the line of contact.
This was stated by Yuriy Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, as quoted by the Russian news agency ‘Interfax’, reports Censor.NET.
Statement from the Kremlin
Russia has no interest in a ceasefire along the current line of contact.
"You know our position; it rules this out," said Ushakov, responding to a question about a proposal by foreign countries to freeze the Russian-Ukrainian war along the line of contact.
Dialogue with the US
Putin’s office also responded to the question of whether Russia and the US are indeed engaging in ‘quiet diplomacy’, as reported in the American media.
"Diplomacy is usually always conducted quietly. If something is being discussed loudly, then it is no longer diplomacy; it is, presumably, public statements," said Ushakov.
Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically rejected the idea of a ceasefire along the current line of contact in the war against Ukraine, stating that this would allegedly "undermine the heroic deeds of our grandfathers who defeated Nazism".
What led up to it
- As a reminder, on 22 July, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Witkoff and Kushner. During the meeting, the parties discussed stepping up diplomatic efforts and steps towards peace.
- On 28 July, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held a meeting with the US President, Donald Trump, in the Oval Office.
- American blogger Laura Lumer has stated that representatives of the US President, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, may visit Ukraine.
- Zelenskyy also later stated that a visit to Kyiv by Donald Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, could take place within two weeks.
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