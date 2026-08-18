The Kremlin maintains that Russia rules out the possibility of a ‘freeze’ in the war against Ukraine along the line of contact.

This was stated by Yuriy Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, as quoted by the Russian news agency ‘Interfax’, reports Censor.NET.

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Statement from the Kremlin

Russia has no interest in a ceasefire along the current line of contact.

"You know our position; it rules this out," said Ushakov, responding to a question about a proposal by foreign countries to freeze the Russian-Ukrainian war along the line of contact.

Read more: Wildberries and other Russian marketplaces ask Kremlin for hundreds of billions after drone strikes

Dialogue with the US

Putin’s office also responded to the question of whether Russia and the US are indeed engaging in ‘quiet diplomacy’, as reported in the American media.

"Diplomacy is usually always conducted quietly. If something is being discussed loudly, then it is no longer diplomacy; it is, presumably, public statements," said Ushakov.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically rejected the idea of a ceasefire along the current line of contact in the war against Ukraine, stating that this would allegedly "undermine the heroic deeds of our grandfathers who defeated Nazism".

What led up to it