PACE calls for increased support for Ukraine after massive Russian attack: Let’s convert our words into meaningful action

PACE President Petra Bayr has called on Europe to step up efforts to provide Ukraine with the necessary support following another massive Russian attack.

She wrote this on X, according to Censor.NET.

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Concrete action

"Another horrific night in Kyiv… I urge the European governments to step up efforts to provide Ukraine with all the support it needs to protect its sovereignty. Let's convert our words of support into meaningful action," Bayr stressed.

See more: Russian missile strike on Kyiv: 15 dead and over 30 injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

See more: Russian cruise missile heading towards Kyiv was shot down by border guards using machine gun. PHOTOS

Massive attack on 20 August