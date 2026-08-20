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PACE calls for increased support for Ukraine after massive Russian attack: Let’s convert our words into meaningful action

PACE President Petra Bayr called on European governments to turn words into action and provide Ukraine with the support needed to defend its sovereignty.

PACE President Petra Bayr has called on Europe to step up efforts to provide Ukraine with the necessary support following another massive Russian attack.

She wrote this on X, according to Censor.NET.

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Concrete action

"Another horrific night in Kyiv… I urge the European governments to step up efforts to provide Ukraine with all the support it needs to protect its sovereignty. Let's convert our words of support into meaningful action," Bayr stressed.

See more: Russian missile strike on Kyiv: 15 dead and over 30 injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

PACE President Petra Bayr called on European governments to turn words into action and provide Ukraine with the support needed to defend its sovereignty.

See more: Russian cruise missile heading towards Kyiv was shot down by border guards using machine gun. PHOTOS

Massive attack on 20 August

  • On the night of 20 August, Russian occupiers launched ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, at Kyiv and the region.
  • As a result of the enemy strikes on the Kyiv region, one person is known to have been killed in the Brovary district. Seven people were injured.
  • In Kyiv, Russian attacks claimed the lives of 13 people. More than 30 people were injured. As of 1:20 p.m., 15 people were confirmed dead and 33 residents of the capital injured.

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