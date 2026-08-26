Telegram channel owner demanded $3,500 to remove compromising material about entrepreneur: He fled to Germany, extradition being prepared

The founder of a Telegram channel, who has been living in Germany as a refugee since 2022, has been notified of suspicion of extorting money in exchange for removing false information published about the head of a company and his business.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General’s Office and the National Police, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to the investigation, the suspect and other individuals devised and implemented a scheme under which false and defamatory material about individuals and legal entities was disseminated through online resources and a Telegram channel, damaging their honour, dignity and business reputation. After the material was published, the victims were required to pay for its removal and to prevent its further dissemination.

The resources had audiences numbering in the thousands but were not registered as online media or entered in the Register of Media Entities. Publications concerning one of the victims and the company he headed had appeared on these platforms since at least 2018.

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Specific incident

Law enforcement officers are investigating material published on 20 May 2026 concerning a leading security services corporation and its chief executive officer.

After the publication, a representative of the injured party was ordered to transfer 3,500 USDT (in cryptocurrency) in exchange for removing the material. The funds were transferred to a cryptocurrency wallet that investigators linked to the suspect, after which the publications were removed from the Telegram channel and website.

Search in Berlin

Investigators established that the suspect, a Ukrainian citizen, lives in Berlin. He moved there at the beginning of the full-scale invasion and received temporary protection as a refugee.

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On 26 August, German police searched the suspect’s residence in Berlin at the request of the Ukrainian authorities.

During the search, officers seized mobile phones, computers and other digital equipment, bank cards, as well as documents and receipts related to cryptocurrency transactions and the cashing out of funds in EU countries. All seized materials will be transferred to Ukrainian law enforcement agencies for further examination.

Suspicion and further action

The owner of the online resource was notified of suspicion of extortion under Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The offence carries a sentence of up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Law enforcement officers are currently preparing documents to place the suspect on an international wanted list and extradite him to Ukraine. Police are also identifying other individuals who may have been involved in administering the resources, disseminating the material and receiving the funds, as well as investigating possible similar incidents.

Read more: Former SSU head Maliuk does not appear in case of extortion of $1 million for avoiding extradition to Russia, - NABU

What is known about the resource

According to media reports and MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the resource in question is the ORD. Criminal Forum Telegram channel. Its latest post appeared on 25 August, although the channel did not usually have such lengthy gaps between publications.

According to Google, the website ord-ua.club, which is linked to the channel, was first indexed in March 2025. The email address listed on the Telegram channel also leads to the same resource.

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