At hour of war, I may be here," Palisa was little confused about being recognized as ambassador to USA

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa denied reports regarding his alleged appointment as Ukraine's ambassador to the United States.

He made this statement during a press briefing, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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"According to the law, I cannot serve in both the military and the diplomatic corps at the same time. At the same time, resigning from military service goes against my moral and life principles. During wartime, I must be here, in my country. Therefore, the only way I can travel to the U.S. is for educational purposes," Palisa emphasized.

What led up to it

As a reminder, on August 3, Zelenskyy dismissed Olga Stefanishyna from her post as Ukraine’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States of America.

Stefanyishyna herself stated on Facebook that it was her decision to step down from her position.

On August 5, it was reported that the NABU and the SAP notified Stefanyishyna that she was under suspicion of having property acquired by other individuals acting under a power of attorney granted by the suspect. Stefanyishyna failed to include in her declaration two one-bedroom apartments and cash funds she spent on renovating the apartments, her mother’s medical treatment, airline tickets, and the rent for another apartment. In addition, she failed to disclose her use of a Mercedes registered in the name of a subordinate. On August 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a bail of 6 million hryvnias on Stefanyishyna as a preventive measure.

On August 6, the VAKS investigative committee imposed a pretrial measure—a bail of 6 million hryvnias—in connection with the case of illicit enrichment. She was also ordered to refrain from communicating with her friend Tetiana Mazurenko and a number of her subordinates. On August 13, bail was posted for Stefanishyna.

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