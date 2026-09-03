Air quality in Kyiv region worsens after shelling: pollution has already been recorded in one district, another is under threat

A temporary deterioration in air quality has been recorded in the Obukhiv District of Kyiv Oblast. Fine particulate matter was the main pollutant, and due to the effects of Russian shelling, the situation is also expected to worsen in the Boryspil District.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

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Fine particulate matter was detected in the air

According to the monitoring results, the main pollutant in the Obukhiv District is fine particulate matter in moderate concentrations.

We are talking about PM10 and PM2.5 particles with a diameter of up to 10 micrometers. They may be invisible to the naked eye, but they can enter the respiratory tract, and the smallest ones can penetrate the bloodstream.

The Regional State Administration noted that the pollution may cause minor discomfort, particularly among people who are sensitive to irritants.

Watch more: A fire broke out in Boryspil following ’Shahed’ attack: there are casualties. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Residents are advised to close their windows

Until air quality improves residents of the Obukhiv District are advised, whenever possible, to avoid spending long periods of time outdoors, to keep their windows closed, and to drink plenty of water.

People who own an air purifier are advised to use it at maximum power.

At the same time, the Regional State Administration warned that air quality could also deteriorate in the Boryspil district due to the effects of Russian shelling in the region.

Read more on "Censor.NET": "Don't open the windows": Heavy smoke filled the air after Russia's strike on Pryluky

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