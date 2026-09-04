Measure of restraint imposed on SSU officer Verkhola in case over shooting with DIU in Kyiv – personal surety (updated)
A measure of restraint is being considered for SSU officer Nazar Verkhola in the case concerning a shooting between DIU and Security Service of Ukraine personnel.
Suspilne reports this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The hearing is being held behind closed doors at the Pecherskyi District Court.
He is suspected of exceeding his official authority.
Updated information
The court released SSU officer Nazar Verkhola on personal surety provided by the head of the SSU Counterintelligence Department.
Shootout between SSU and DIU in Kyiv
- Russian Volunteer Corps deputy commander Stepan Kaplunov was abducted near his home several days ago. The Russian Volunteer Corps said it still did not know his whereabouts.
- They added that they were closely monitoring everything that was happening.
- At the same time, Russian Volunteer Corps founder and commander Denis Kapustin told Suspilne that he did not approve of Fortuna’s decision to make the information public.
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On 2 September, reports emerged of a shootout in Kyiv.
Media outlets reported that it involved a conflict between the DIU and SSU and was somehow connected to Kaplunov’s disappearance.
- The SSU said that, together with the DIU, it had prevented a terrorist attack being prepared by Russia’s FSB against one of the leaders of a Russian opposition political national movement who had arrived in Ukraine.
- The Security Service said that SSU operatives had come under an armed attack during investigative actions in the FSB terrorist attack case.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later commented on the shootout between individual SSU and DIU units that occurred in Kyiv on 2 September.
- Two servicemen were notified of suspicion.
- On 4 September, the court imposed personal recognisance as a measure of restraint on Serhii Ivanov, a serviceman of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.
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