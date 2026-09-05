Kravchenko is at work, reports of his disappearance are untrue – Prosecutor General’s Office

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has been at his workplace since early morning, and reports of his disappearance are untrue.

Mariana Haiovska-Kovbasiuk, head of the Information Policy and Communications Department at the Prosecutor General’s Office, said this in a comment to Censor.NET.

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Where is Prosecutor General Kravchenko now?

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported that Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has been at work since morning and is working in his office.

"The information that he allegedly ‘cannot be found’ is untrue," the Prosecutor General’s Office clarified.

See more: Two Tax Service officials exposed for extorting UAH 80,000 from entrepreneur in Sumy region – Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

Were searches conducted at his premises?

It should be noted that the Prosecutor General’s Office has already acknowledged that NABU conducted searches at Prosecutor General Kravchenko’s premises and those of his deputy. The Prosecutor General’s Office also argued that investigators relied on "assumptions" and said it would review the detectives’ actions.

Journalist Tkach also reported that Prosecutor General Kravchenko had disappeared following the launch of NABU’s Operation Carthage.

Background

As a reminder, "Ukrainska Pravda" previously reported, citing its own sources, that NABU and SAPO were allegedly conducting searches targeting Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy Mariia Vdovychenko, and Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper.

On 4 September, NABU and SAPO reported the alleged "protection" by the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) of a network of so-called call centers that defraud people.

According to media reports, NABU and SAPO detained Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the PGO’s Department of International Legal Cooperation.

Before taking up his current position at the PGO, Kropyva served as deputy head of the Odesa Regional State Administration on Oleh Kiper’s team.

Against this backdrop, NABU announced a new operation called "Carthage."

The Prosecutor General’s Office stated that it would suspend the employee whose possible involvement in "protecting a network" of fraudulent call centers and laundering assets is being investigated.

According to updated information, NABU and SAPO exposed a criminal organization whose members systematically received undue benefits from fraudulent call centers and laundered assets worth millions. The scheme was organized by one of the heads of the structural units of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Recordings of the PGO employees’ criminal group were also published.

The Prosecutor General’s Office later confirmed the searches at the premises of Prosecutor General Kravchenko and his deputy.

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