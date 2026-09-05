"First they took them off, then they reinforced them": Zakayev spoke of strange treatment he received from DIU security detail during his visit to Ukraine

The head of the government of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria in exile, Akhmed Zakayev, spoke of a "strange situation" regarding his security detail during a visit to Ukraine at the end of August. According to him, the security detail provided by representatives of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence was being changed without explanation — at times the security detail was withdrawn on the pretext of ‘no need’, and at other times it was reinforced again.

He spoke about this during an interview with journalist Iryna Romaliiska on the YouTube channel "Butusov.Plus", according to Censor.NET.

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Strange behaviour on the part of the escort

Zakayev stated that he had learnt from the news about the assassination attempt ordered by the Russian FSB, in the planning of which the SSU suspects Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander of the RVC.

According to Zakayev, attempts by the Russian security services to eliminate him are nothing new, but have been part of his "day-to-day life" for the past 25–30 years.

At the same time, regarding the latest incident in Ukraine, the Chechen politician said he was not very well informed, but drew attention to the strange behaviour of his security detail.

"I was in Ukraine from the 20th to the 30th. And, of course, I can say that some strange things were happening. One moment security was being scaled back, the next it was being stepped up. Well, ultimately, I wasn’t kept in the loop about what was going on. So I can’t say much about the finer details," said Zakayev.

He clarified that his visits are usually coordinated by the British security services, who notify their Ukrainian counterparts in advance. According to the Chechen politician, round-the-clock security in Ukraine is provided mainly by representatives of the Defence Intelligence (DIU) of the Ministry of Defence.

"To be honest, I didn’t go into the details, but I know that for the most part they were representatives of the Defence Intelligence … There were actually some very strange things happening with this security detail (during the August visit to Ukraine, – ed.). Everyone can confirm this, because first they said there was no need, then they stepped up security, and in the end they escorted me to the border with Poland," said the head of the Ichkeria government-in-exile.

Read more: Measure of restraint imposed on SSU officer Verkhola in case over shooting with DIU in Kyiv – personal surety (updated)

Getting to know Kaplunov

When asked about Stepan Kaplunov, the deputy commander of the RVC, whom the SSU suspects of allegedly plotting an assassination on behalf of the FSB, Zakayev remarked that he did not know him personally, although he had probably crossed paths with him once at a joint event.

"I think I met him once at some sort of joint event, but I don’t know him personally," he said.

At the same time, the Chechen opposition figure declined to comment on speculation as to whether the Russian security services might have been planning an assassination attempt on him via Kaplounov.

"Let me leave this without comment, because the current situation in Kyiv is like a clash between two security services. And I have categorically refrained from commenting on any domestic political or other developments in Ukraine since my very first days here," Zakayev concluded.

Shooting between the SSU and the Defence Intelligence in Kyiv