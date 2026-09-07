Bihus.Info has located house in Kozyn that Prosecutor General Kravchenko may be using in secret. PHOTO

Journalists from Bihus.Info have discovered a house in Kozyn that Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko may be using in secret.

Bihus.Info reports this, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details about the property

It is noted that this very house was mentioned at a meeting of the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding the imposition of a preventive measure on Serhii Kropyva – deputy head of the Department of International Cooperation at the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Journalists learnt of the location of the house, which was missing from the Prosecutor General’s declaration, from their own sources.

According to the editorial team’s sources, the property in question is a house in Kozyn, with an area of approximately 300 m². It was registered in early 2026. The owner is a 73-year-old woman who set up a sole trader business a month ago and who does not appear on the list of Kravchenko’s relatives in the declaration.

Background

It should be recalled that, according to a prosecutor from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), Serhii Kropiva, deputy head of the Department of International Cooperation at the Office of the Prosecutor General – who is accused of covering up fraudulent call centres – coordinated the renovation work at Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko’s house in Kozyn.

Read more: "Boss, we’ll sort it all out": Kropyva oversaw renovation work at Prosecutor General Kravchenko’s house in Kozin, - prosecutor from Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office

Operation ‘Carthage’

As a reminder, earlier "Ukrainska Pravda", citing its own sources, reported that NABU and the SAPO were allegedly conducting searches at the homes of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy Maria Vdovichenko, and the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper.

On 4 September, NABU and the SAPO announced suspected "protection rackets" within the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) involving a network of so-called call centres that swindle people out of money.

According to media reports, NABU and the SAPO have detained Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the OPG’s Department of International Legal Cooperation.

Prior to his current post at the OPG, Kropyva served as Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, working alongside Oleh Kiper.

Against this backdrop, NABU has announced a new operation called ‘Carthage’.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has stated that it will suspend the employee who is under investigation for possible involvement in ‘providing protection for a network’ of fraudulent call centres and the legalisation of assets.

According to updated information, NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have uncovered a criminal organisation whose members systematically received unlawful benefits from fraudulent call centres and laundered millions. The organiser of the scheme turned out to be one of the heads of a structural unit within the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recordings of a criminal group of OPG staff were also published.

Later, the Office of the Prosecutor General confirmed that searches had been carried out at the homes of Prosecutor General Kravchenko and his deputy.

Read more: High Anti-Corruption Court is determining preventive measure for OGP official Kropyva and his assistant "Musa": hearing has been adjourned. VIDEO+PHOTOS