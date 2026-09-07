In addition to covering up for call centres, OPG official Kropyva is suspected of laundering assets worth nearly 90 million hryvnias, - SAPO prosecutor

During a hearing at the High Anti-Corruption Court, a prosecutor from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) stated that Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the Department of International Cooperation at the Office of the Prosecutor General, who is accused of covering up fraudulent call centres, is also suspected of money laundering.

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Centre, as reported by Censor.NET.

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The scale of money laundering

During the hearing, the SAPO prosecutor stated that, in addition to ‘providing protection’ for call centres, Kropyva is suspected of money laundering between August 2025 and September 2026, involving a sum of 41.7 million hryvnias. At the time, he held a post at the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Furthermore, Kropyva is suspected of money laundering whilst serving as deputy head of the Odesa Regional State Administration from August 2023 to May 2025. This involves the laundering of assets totalling 48.2 million hryvnias.

The AntAC noted that Oleh Kiper remains the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, both at that time and to this day. According to media reports, searches were also carried out at his premises.

It should be recalled that on 6 September, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Serhii Kropiva, deputy head of the Department of International Cooperation at the Office of the Prosecutor General, who is suspected of covering up the activities of fraudulent call centres. The court ruled that he should remain in custody until 2 November, with the option of posting bail of 120 million hryvnias.

Read more: "Muse" from "NABU tapes" has been identified: she is Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko from Odesa, who owns Mercedes, luxury property and Messika jewellery. PHOTO

What led up to this?

As a reminder, earlier "Ukrainska Pravda", citing its own sources, reported that NABU and the SAPO were allegedly conducting searches at the homes of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy Maria Vdovichenko, and the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper.

On 4 September, NABU and the SAPO announced suspected "protection rackets" within the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) involving a network of so-called call centres that swindle people out of money.

According to media reports, NABU and the SAPO have detained Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the OPG’s Department of International Legal Cooperation.

Prior to his current post at the OPG, Kropyva served as Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, working alongside Oleh Kiper.

Against this backdrop, NABU has announced a new operation called ‘Carthage’.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has stated that it will suspend the employee who is under investigation for possible involvement in ‘providing protection for a network’ of fraudulent call centres and the legalisation of assets.

According to updated information, NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have uncovered a criminal organisation whose members systematically received unlawful benefits from fraudulent call centres and laundered millions. The organiser of the scheme turned out to be one of the heads of a structural unit within the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recordings of a criminal group of OPG staff were also published.

Later, the Office of the Prosecutor General confirmed that searches had been carried out at the homes of Prosecutor General Kravchenko and his deputy.

Read more: "Boss, we’ll sort it all out": Kropyva oversaw renovation work at Prosecutor General Kravchenko’s house in Kozin, - prosecutor from Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office