Operation "Carthage": Pre-trial measures continue to be imposed on Ivakhnenko "Muse". LIVE BROADCAST

Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko, a suspect in the NABU and SAPO ‘Carthage’ operation, is still awaiting a decision on her pre-trial measure.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

During his statement, the prosecutor said that Kropyva, an employee of the Office of the Prosecutor General, with the involvement of Ivakhnenko, organized the legalization and laundering of 21.6 million hryvnias from August through September 2025.

These funds were used, in particular, to purchase real estate in Kyiv and Odesa.

According to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), Ivakhnenko’s mother received 1.78 million hryvnias into her account between April and June 2026, even though she was not engaged in any business activities.

The prosecutor also read aloud that Ivakhnenko and Kropyva discussed an apartment in Odesa registered in the name of "Muzha’s" mother.

It follows from the suspects’ conversation that the apartment in question is located in "the most elite complex in Odesa."

During the period of martial law, Ivakhnenko crossed the border eight times. Most of those trips were with Kropyva.

Also, during one of their conversations, Ivakhnenko and Kropyva discussed "Musa’s" intentions to serve as deputy minister of education.

"I was thinking, it wouldn’t be bad to work as a deputy minister, but I could also work at the Foundation. ... But overall, since I can work remotely while students are still coming to class, I’d work at the Foundation. I could do both," Ivakhnenko said.

The prosecution is requesting that Ivakhnenko be placed in pretrial detention with bail set at 50 million hryvnias.

Read more: In addition to covering up for call centres, OPG official Kropyva is suspected of laundering assets worth nearly 90 million hryvnias, - SAPO prosecutor

What led up to this?

As a reminder, earlier "Ukrainska Pravda", citing its own sources, reported that NABU and the SAPO were allegedly conducting searches at the homes of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy Maria Vdovichenko, and the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper.

On 4 September, NABU and the SAPO announced suspected "protection rackets" within the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) involving a network of so-called call centres that swindle people out of money.

According to media reports, NABU and the SAPO have detained Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the OPG’s Department of International Legal Cooperation.

Prior to his current post at the OPG, Kropyva served as Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, working alongside Oleh Kiper.

Against this backdrop, NABU has announced a new operation called ‘Carthage’.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has stated that it will suspend the employee who is under investigation for possible involvement in ‘providing protection for a network’ of fraudulent call centres and the legalisation of assets.

According to updated information, NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have uncovered a criminal organisation whose members systematically received unlawful benefits from fraudulent call centres and laundered millions. The organiser of the scheme turned out to be one of the heads of a structural unit within the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recordings of a criminal group of OPG staff were also published.

Later, the Office of the Prosecutor General confirmed that searches had been carried out at the homes of Prosecutor General Kravchenko and his deputy.

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on OPG official Kropyva.

Read more: "Boss, we’ll sort it all out": Kropyva oversaw renovation work at Prosecutor General Kravchenko’s house in Kozin, - prosecutor from Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office