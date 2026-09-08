Operation "Carthage": court remands confidant of Prosecutor General’s Office official Kropyva in custody with UAH 15 million bail option

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has remanded another member of the criminal organization – a confidant of the Chancellor – in custody.

Censor.NET reports, citing the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

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According to the report, a HACC investigating judge partially granted a motion filed by National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detectives and approved by a SAPO prosecutor, ordering the detention of a lawyer who is a confidant of the leader of the criminal organization, with the option of posting UAH 15 million in bail.

The preventive measure will remain in effect until November 2, 2026.

If bail is posted, the suspect will be subject to the relevant procedural obligations.

See more: Relatives of Prosecutor General’s Office official Kropyva own over $1 million in real estate and hold Russian passports – media. PHOTO

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