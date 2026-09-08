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News Assistance to Ukraine from Germany Patriot missiles for Ukraine Missiles for Patriot
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Germany to immediately supply Ukraine with PAC-2 interceptor missiles for Patriot – Pistorius

patriot

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said Berlin would urgently supply Ukraine with PAC-2 interceptor missiles for Patriot air defence systems from the Bundeswehr’s national stockpiles.

Pistorius made the remarks during a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format on September 8, as quoted by Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

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Missile assistance

According to him, the missiles should arrive in Ukraine before the start of winter, amid anticipated Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

"Alongside the NATO summit, I decided to provide Ukraine with urgently needed PAC-2 interceptor missiles from Bundeswehr stockpiles," Pistorius said.

Read more: ’Patriot missiles will help protect lives ahead of difficult winter,’ - Zaluzhnyi on new air defence package from UK

Pistorius said Germany would also increase deliveries of air-to-air missiles and continue supplying Ukraine with drones and long-range munitions.

Appeal to countries

The official also urged other participants in the "Ramstein" format to check their own stockpiles and consider making similar deliveries to Ukraine.

"I understand that it is not easy to strike a balance between your own security needs and urgently needed support for Ukraine. But please, if you are hesitating, decide in Ukraine’s favour," Pistorius added.

  • He also said Ukraine intends to order several thousand additional IRIS-T guided missiles, to be financed through the EU loan for Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine "fights tooth and nail" for every Patriot missile, needs at least 300 to get through winter – Sybiha

Background

  • EU member states received Ukraine’s request to use several billion euros from the €90 billion loan to purchase PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defence systems.
  • Earlier, the European Commission received a list of weapons from Ukraine on which it plans to spend the bulk of the €6 billion remaining in the defence component of the loan — most items on the list are equipment manufactured in Ukraine and the EU, primarily drones.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine had reached an agreement with the United States on monthly deliveries of Patriot interceptor missiles. At the same time, he reported a shortage of these missiles: according to him, Ukraine needs to receive at least around 5% of US production of such missiles to get through the winter.

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Germany (1810) Anti-aircraft warfare (2340) rocket (1993) Patriot (360) Boris Pistorius (194)
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