Situation at front is not critical enough to mobilize women – NGU commander Pivnenko

National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko said there is currently no need to mobilize women into the Ukrainian military, as many of them are already serving voluntarily.

He said this in an interview with LB.ua, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Commander’s position

"Why [mobilize] women? Don’t we already have enough women fighting?" Pivnenko said.

He noted that women serve not only as UAV operators but also as combat medics, which is extremely important.

Watch more: Will women be mobilized? And is it necessary? / Uncensored. VIDEO

Example of a Hero of Ukraine

Speaking about women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the commander cited the example of machine gunner Oleksandra (Vyrva) Davydenko. In March 2026, the servicewoman received the title of Hero of Ukraine, becoming the first woman in the National Guard of Ukraine to receive the country’s highest state award.

"[She is] a young woman who served in frontline positions and has already suffered countless blast injuries," Pivnenko noted.

He added that the situation at the front was "not so critical that there are not enough men" and that women would have to be used to fill military positions.

Read more: Ukraine should follow Israel’s example and mobilize women, - Reznikov

Background

During martial law in Ukraine, men aged 25 to 60 are mobilized unless they have a reservation or deferment. Men who do not fall within this age bracket and women may instead volunteer for military service.

What preceded this?

Former US President Donald Trump’s special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, previously said that Ukrainian women should be mobilized into the military because they fight just as well as men.

Before that, former Ukrainian Defence Minister Reznikov said Ukraine should adopt Israel’s experience and mobilize women.

The Verkhovna Rada denied rumours about the possible mobilization of women in Ukraine and said there were currently no legislative initiatives or discussions on the matter.

Read more: Mobilisation of women in Ukraine is neither being prepared nor considered – Verkhovna Rada committee